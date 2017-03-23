FLASH NEWS Parliamentary panel to summon RBI Guv again to explain how much of the junked currency deposited post demonetisation London attacker had been investigated by security services: PM Theresa May Paytm employees crorepatis after selling stock worth ₹100 cr DMK sponsored no-confidence motion against TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal defeated Bombay HC orders doctors on strike to resume duties and give some time to Govt for providing them proper security, reports EC gives VK Sasikala camp Hat symbol & Lamp post symbol to OPS camp O Panneerselvam led faction of AIADMK named ‘AIADMK Purathi Thalaivi Amma’, gets electric pole as party symbol VK Sasikala led faction will be called ‘AIADMK Amma’, gets ‘hat’ as party symbol after EC freezes ‘two leaves’ symbol J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported

Coimbatore


TMC has no faith in by-polls: Vasan

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017
Image credit : File photo

As Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has no faith in by-polls, it is not contesting in the April 12 R.K. Nagar by-election, its President, G.K. Vasan said today.

“It is the duty of the Election Commission to instill confidence among the voters and also political parties, by ensuring a free and fair polls, as normally the ruling party used to win by-polls,” Vasan told reporters here.

Vasan, here to participate in party workers’ meeting, said that as the AIADMK has split into three, it will seriously affect its victory.

The Election Commission should take steps to conduct local body elections at the earliest, he said.

On water dispute, he said that the State government should take steps to prevent Kerala from constructing dam across Bhavani, by approaching Supreme Court and also exerting pressure through Central Government.

“The Centre is neglecting Tamil Nadu’s interests in the hydrocarbon project and in the fishermen issue,” the TMC leader said.

