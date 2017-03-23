TMC has no faith in by-polls: Vasan

As Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has no faith in by-polls, it is not contesting in the April 12 R.K. Nagar by-election, its President, G.K. Vasan said today.

“It is the duty of the Election Commission to instill confidence among the voters and also political parties, by ensuring a free and fair polls, as normally the ruling party used to win by-polls,” Vasan told reporters here.

Vasan, here to participate in party workers’ meeting, said that as the AIADMK has split into three, it will seriously affect its victory.

The Election Commission should take steps to conduct local body elections at the earliest, he said.

On water dispute, he said that the State government should take steps to prevent Kerala from constructing dam across Bhavani, by approaching Supreme Court and also exerting pressure through Central Government.

“The Centre is neglecting Tamil Nadu’s interests in the hydrocarbon project and in the fishermen issue,” the TMC leader said.