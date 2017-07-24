TMMK seeks serial blast convict’s release

The Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhakam today petitioned the District Collector seeking release or parole for a convict in the Coimbatore serial blast case `as his health is deteriorating’.

According to the petition, Abu Tahir, a convict in Coimbatore serial blast case various other cases, has been in prison for the last 20 years. He is undergoing treatment for kidney failure and also has heart issues.

He is afflicted with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease, for which medicine is not available in India, the petition said.

“He has also lost 70 per cent of his eyesight,” TMMK district secretary Ibrahim said.

Abu had been undergoing treatment for the last four years at a private hospital here. But recently he was shifted to the Government Hospital and his bills were yet to be cleared, the leader claimed.

If the Government did not offer parole to or release Abu Tahir, TMMK will have wider protests, he added.