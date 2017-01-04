FLASH NEWS Odisha Cricket Association chief Ranjib Biswal quits after Supreme Court verdict. Debasis Samantray in charge of Ind-Eng ODI on Jan 19 Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


TN Cabinet discusses farmers’ suicides

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday chaired a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat here, during which recent suicides of farmers due to drought was discussed.

The meeting was attended by Ministers, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Adviser to Tamil Nadu Government Sheela Balakrishnan and other senior officials.

The Chief Minister also announced the free dhoti and sari scheme costing Rs. 486.36 crores to the exchequer ahead of Pongal festival. While 1,62,42,717 saris and 1,62,24,223 dhotis will be distributed, bicycles will be given to 6.19,282 students of Class XI at a cost of Rs. 244.96 crores.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister announced that a gift hamper comprising one kilo raw rice and one kilo sugar, cashew nuts, and sugarcane to all rice cardholders in the State. It would be distributed before the festival through PDS outlets.

Panneerselvam also said special teams of Ministers and senior IAS officials would be constituted to study the drought situation in the State. The teams would tour districts and submit a report to the Government on January 10.

The State’s move to set up high-level teams comes against the backdrop of growing number of suicides of farmers due to crop failure and demand from the opposition to declare the State as drought-hit and seek financial assistance from the Union Government.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS