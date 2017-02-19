TN CM meets Governor

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called on Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan here today and briefed him about the confidence vote that took place in the Assembly yesterday.

Reports say that the Chief Minister along with senior Ministers of his Cabinet met the Governor this morning and clarified about the charges levelled by the Opposition that they were forcefully evicted from the House.

Meanwhile, Assembly Secretary Jamaludeen submitted a report to the Governor on the confidence vote that took place in the Assembly. Palaniswami’s government won the vote of confidence by a margin of 122-11 in the Assembly.

It may be recalled that amid pandemonium and ruckus by the Opposition DMK members, Speaker P Dhanapal ordered their en masse eviction, following which Palaniswami moved the trust vote. The entire Opposition, including the DMK, Congress, IUML and the rebel AIADMK camp, demanded that secret voting be conducted to uphold democracy or else the session be deferred by a week.

Sources say that Governor discussed in detail with Palaniswami about the charges levelled by the Leader of the Opposition, M K Stalin. Palaniswami is said to have explained the incidents that unfolded in the floor of the House in detail.

Meanwhile, sources say that Palaniswami will go to the Secretariat tomorrow and take charge. All the 30 Ministers in the Cabinet too would begin their work, say sources. It may be recalled that after winning the trust vote yesterday, the Chief Minister said that the first issue to be addressed was the severe water crisis in the State.

“The State is facing a severe water crisis that has not been experienced in the last 140 years. Solving the drinking water problem will be my first priority,” Palaniswami said. He said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get relief funds for the damage caused by cyclone ‘Vardah’ in December last year.