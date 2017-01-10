FLASH NEWS At least 21 killed, 45 wounded in Kabul twin blasts: Official Red bus ticket bookings rendered invalid from Jan 12 to 17th says Omni bus operators union president Pandiyan FIFA: The World Cup will expand to 48 teams from its current 32, starting with the 2026 edition Central Government backs off from restricted Pongal holiday announcement Tamil Nadu to declare all districts as drought-hit districts: Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam All Districts of TN are flood hit – CM O Paneerselvam Announce Pongal as compulsory holiday for Central Government Employees. CM OPS writes to PM Modi Delhi HC issues notice to ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi on plea challenging bail granted to him in Agusta Westland case: reports In a sequel as thrilling as the original, Clemson defeats ‘Bama 35-31 to win its 1st college football title since 1981 Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi to Win FIFA Player of the Year Award

Coimbatore


TN govt should answer for farmers’ deaths: Dr Ramadoss

Covai Post Network
January 10, 2017

Thanjavur: The Tamil Nadu Government must answer for the deaths of farmers in the delta districts, Dr. S. Ramadoss, Founder President of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), said.

Addressing a gathering at the agitation organised by Uzhavar Periyakkam in Kumbakonam today urging the government to stop the farmers’ suicides, Dr. Ramadoss said that farmers in the delta districts were dying either by committing suicides or suffering heart attacks unable to bear the grief as the failure of their crops.

“Should you (farmers) not feel anger and indignation? Should you not question the Agriculture Minister who belongs to this area and show black flags to him?” he asked. Ruling party men will get scared only when people question them, he added.

Ramadoss said that around 200 farmers had died in the delta districts and that the government should answer for this. The PMK leader exhorted the farmers to stage agitations and assured them that the PMK would accompany them. “Nothing will be achieved without resorting to agitation,” he added.

Karnakata had been refusing to release Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu despite the Supreme Court’s order and the Central Government was acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu by not constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) despite the SC’s order, Ramadoss said, adding, “These are unforgivable offences.”

Later, addressing media persons, Ramadoss said that the Prime Minister should visit and inspect the drought-hit State. The government should dismiss Minister Vellamandi Natarajan for his reported remarks denigrating the farmers’ deaths, he demanded, and exhorted all the farmers’ associations to come forward to fight unitedly for their rights.

Among others, the party’s Youth Wing President Anbumani Ramadoss, President G.K. Mani and Vanniar Sangam President J. Guru also spoke on the occasion.

