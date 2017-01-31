FLASH NEWS SC refuses to stay Jallikattu ordinance, expresses unhappiness over the Jallikattu protests in Chennai, reports India launched 8 operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation, communication satellites: President Mukherjee India ratified Paris agreement on Oct 2, 2016, sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change: President Budget 2017: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. Ten thousand crore: President RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports

Coimbatore


TN introduces new bill to avoid NEET

Covai Post Network
January 31, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government today introduced a bill against the NEET examination which was mandated by the Supreme Court in 2016.

The draft of the bill was proposed today by Minister for Health and Family Welfare, C Vijaya Baskar, to continue the present procedure of admission to MBBS and BDS courses bypassing the NEET exams.

“The bulk of the students of the State who would appear for the NEET come from rural areas and facilities for them to access coaching classes to equip themselves for the said examination are not available and also due to paucity of funds and economic conditions in which those students live,” the Minister said.

Vijaya Baskar also said that NEET has become a traumatic experience for parents and children. “NEET appears to determine at one stroke the future of the child. The higher secondary exam is itself very much an entrance test to get admitted in higher level courses and this obviates the need for a separate entrance exam which will only be an additional burden on the students,” the Minister added.

Vijaya Baskar also mentioned that the syllabus prescribed for the CBSE higher secondary course is different from the syllabus prescribed by the Board of Higher Secondary Examination in Tamil Nadu.

