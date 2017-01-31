TN introduces new bill to avoid NEET

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government today introduced a bill against the NEET examination which was mandated by the Supreme Court in 2016.

The draft of the bill was proposed today by Minister for Health and Family Welfare, C Vijaya Baskar, to continue the present procedure of admission to MBBS and BDS courses bypassing the NEET exams.

“The bulk of the students of the State who would appear for the NEET come from rural areas and facilities for them to access coaching classes to equip themselves for the said examination are not available and also due to paucity of funds and economic conditions in which those students live,” the Minister said.

Vijaya Baskar also said that NEET has become a traumatic experience for parents and children. “NEET appears to determine at one stroke the future of the child. The higher secondary exam is itself very much an entrance test to get admitted in higher level courses and this obviates the need for a separate entrance exam which will only be an additional burden on the students,” the Minister added.

Vijaya Baskar also mentioned that the syllabus prescribed for the CBSE higher secondary course is different from the syllabus prescribed by the Board of Higher Secondary Examination in Tamil Nadu.