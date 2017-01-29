FLASH NEWS Roger Federer lifts his 18th Grand Slam title after four years: beats Nadal in Australian Open finals in five sets Section 144 imposed on Marina Beach till Feb 12 Williams sisters get richer by ₹28.8 cr after Aus Open final Would have quit on Nov 8, if I were FM: Chidambaram Scientists create world’s first human-pig hybrid Barack Obama may get ₹136-crore advance for his memoir Trump puts 90-day ban on 7 Muslim-majority nations’ visitors Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna resigns from Congress 10,000 crates of alcohol seized in poll-bound Punjab India Post becomes 3rd to receive payments bank licence

Coimbatore


TN-Kerala border sealed to prevent entry of protesters

Covai Post Network
January 29, 2017
Image credit : File photo

About 400 persons, belonging to various organisations, were prevented today from crossing Tamil Nadu, to organise a picketing at Thekkapatti in Kerala, where that government is constructing a check dam across Bhavani River, the lifeline of three Western Districts of the State.

Various political parties, organisations and farmers’ bodies have announced to go to the area, where Kerala was construction check dam across Bhavani, which they alleged would affect the water flow to Erode, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts, leading to acute shortage for water for drinking and irrigation.

Even before the agitators arrived at Anaikatty on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, nearly 400 police personnel beefed up four-tier security and sealed the border, thus preventing their entry to that State.

There was mild push and pull between police and slogan shouting workers, who were arrested after some time, police said.

Activists from DMK, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam, Kongu Ilangar Peravai, Tamil Puli, Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement participated in the protest, they said.

The farmers said that a huge quantity of vegetables, meat and eggs are being taken to Kerala from Tamil Nadu and there will be shortage to vegetable if the State blocked water flow to these districts.

