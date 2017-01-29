TN-Kerala border sealed to prevent entry of protesters

About 400 persons, belonging to various organisations, were prevented today from crossing Tamil Nadu, to organise a picketing at Thekkapatti in Kerala, where that government is constructing a check dam across Bhavani River, the lifeline of three Western Districts of the State.

Various political parties, organisations and farmers’ bodies have announced to go to the area, where Kerala was construction check dam across Bhavani, which they alleged would affect the water flow to Erode, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts, leading to acute shortage for water for drinking and irrigation.

Even before the agitators arrived at Anaikatty on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, nearly 400 police personnel beefed up four-tier security and sealed the border, thus preventing their entry to that State.

There was mild push and pull between police and slogan shouting workers, who were arrested after some time, police said.

Activists from DMK, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam, Kongu Ilangar Peravai, Tamil Puli, Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement participated in the protest, they said.

The farmers said that a huge quantity of vegetables, meat and eggs are being taken to Kerala from Tamil Nadu and there will be shortage to vegetable if the State blocked water flow to these districts.