TN Minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan, 2 MPs join OPS camp

Covai Post Network
February 11, 2017

Chennai:Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan and two Lok Sabha members Ashok Kumar (Krishnagiri constituency) and Sundaram (Namakkal) on Saturday joined Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp.

Pandiarajan is the first Minister from the current Cabinet to join the Panneerselvam camp. Till Friday Pandiarajan was in the Sasikala camp.

Pandiarajan and the two MPs called on Panneerselvam at his residence and extended their support to him.

Ashok Kumar and Sundaram have switched loyalties a day after AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said people joining Panneerselvam’s camp are “beyond their expiry date”.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashok Kumar said other many AIADMK MPs would soon join the Panneerselvam camp.
The AIADMK has 37 members in Lok Sabha.

Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister.

Subsequently five MLAs, a sitting MP, party old-timers, former legislators and others started extending support to Panneerselvam.

