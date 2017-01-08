FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Coimbatore


TN petrol bunks to stop accepting cards from today

Covai Post Network
January 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Petrol bunks across Tamil Nadu on Sunday decided not to accept credit or debit cards for the purchase of fuel from Monday.

Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association President K P Murali said that petrol dealers have decided to stop accepting credit or debit cards since they will not be able to withstand the financial loss from card transactions.

“Our margins are fixed on a per KL basis and do not have any scope to absorb these charges. We have specific mechanisms to compute the margin and these do not have any scope for credit or debit card Merchant Discount Rate (MDR). This will lead to financial losses for dealers,” he pointed out.

Stating that the bankers are delaying settlements and not settling entire dues, Murali said, “The reconciliation of swipes to amount being credited to our accounts is causing a lot of hardships and losses to a large percentage of the dealer community.”

The association also requested the various authorities and oil marketing companies to intervene and rectify the situation.

“We will not be able to withstand the financial losses generated by these transactions and have decided to stop accepting credit and debit cards from January 9, 2017,” he said.

Comments 7
Hello there, simply changed into aware of your weblog thru Google, and found that it's really informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful in the event you continue this in future. Lots of folks shall be benefited from your writing. Cheers! http://dreamingnow.eklablog.com/here-is-a-problem-concerning-vegetarian-diet-you-truly-have-to-know-a126347042 [Jenniffer] - Jan 11, 2017
I just like the helpful info you provide for your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check once more here frequently. I'm fairly certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next! http://orlandoray03.edublogs.org/2017/02/01/vital-wedding-photo-albums-info-here/ [affordable wedding photographers] - Feb 02, 2017
I'm really impressed with your writing abilities as well as with the format in your blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a nice weblog like this one today.. http://www.mycakeit.com/blog/view/8329/high-quality-recommendations-on-nugget-ice-maker [crushed ice maker for home] - Feb 08, 2017
It is tough to find knowledgeable individuals on this topic, but you sound like you are aware of what you’re talking about! Thanks http://foxtrot-allegory.com/index.php?do=/event/79799/details-of-cambridge-taxis-via-the-internet/ [airport taxi service] - Feb 09, 2017
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the subject and found most people will agree with your site. http://blogs.rediff.com/jacobgarcia61/2017/02/10/our-very-best-alternative-to-actually-discuss-lifeline-batteries/ [power solutions] - Feb 11, 2017
You produced some decent points there. I looked on the net for the concern and found most individuals will go along with together with your site. http://wallinside.com/post-57580121-check-out-this-new-information-about-fu-iture-stores.html [living room sets] - Feb 18, 2017
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks http://www.worldofrays.com/blog/view/215333/online-studies-about-furniture-shops [sofas on sale] - Feb 18, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS