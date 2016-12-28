FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Coimbatore


TN tackling Maoist activity proactively, says CM

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday said that Maoist activity in the tri-junction area of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka is being observed vigilantly and tackled effectively.

In his speech, which was read out by the State Forest Minister, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, at the 27th meeting of Southern Zonal Council at Kerala, Panneerselvam said Maoist activity in these regions were also tackled proactively through a combination of taking enhanced preventive and security measures and a focused approach to the development related issues of the people living in the area.

“Tamil Nadu has already requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to include the Nilgiris district in the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) list and under the Integrated Action Plan (IAP),” he said, adding that the Government also request the early sanction of security related expenditure amounting to Rs. 2.41 crores.

Panneerselvam urged the Centre for reconsideration of the earlier stand of the Government of India on sanctioning Rs. 10.12 crores under IAP for creation of infrastructure and service facilities. “The proposal to establish a Unified Command for the Left Wing Extremism affected area is under consideration”, he added.

On the issue relating to the Peninsular Region Industrial Development Corridor, the Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu strongly supports greater inter-regional connectivity and development of industrial corridors.

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Vision 2023 document covers the Chennai-Ranipet and Ranipet-Hosur Industrial Corridors which have been subsumed in the Tamil Nadu Region of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) sponsored by the Department of Industrial Promotion and Policy with JICA assistance.

“The initial preparatory work for the Ponneri Industrial Node under the CBIC has been completed at the Tamil Nadu end and we request the Department of Industrial Promotion and Policy to expedite the detailed planning for the project and its speedy implementation,” he said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS