TN tackling Maoist activity proactively, says CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday said that Maoist activity in the tri-junction area of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka is being observed vigilantly and tackled effectively.

In his speech, which was read out by the State Forest Minister, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, at the 27th meeting of Southern Zonal Council at Kerala, Panneerselvam said Maoist activity in these regions were also tackled proactively through a combination of taking enhanced preventive and security measures and a focused approach to the development related issues of the people living in the area.

“Tamil Nadu has already requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to include the Nilgiris district in the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) list and under the Integrated Action Plan (IAP),” he said, adding that the Government also request the early sanction of security related expenditure amounting to Rs. 2.41 crores.

Panneerselvam urged the Centre for reconsideration of the earlier stand of the Government of India on sanctioning Rs. 10.12 crores under IAP for creation of infrastructure and service facilities. “The proposal to establish a Unified Command for the Left Wing Extremism affected area is under consideration”, he added.

On the issue relating to the Peninsular Region Industrial Development Corridor, the Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu strongly supports greater inter-regional connectivity and development of industrial corridors.

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Vision 2023 document covers the Chennai-Ranipet and Ranipet-Hosur Industrial Corridors which have been subsumed in the Tamil Nadu Region of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) sponsored by the Department of Industrial Promotion and Policy with JICA assistance.

“The initial preparatory work for the Ponneri Industrial Node under the CBIC has been completed at the Tamil Nadu end and we request the Department of Industrial Promotion and Policy to expedite the detailed planning for the project and its speedy implementation,” he said.