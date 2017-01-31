TN to constitute committee led by retired HC judge to probe Jallikattu violence

Chennai: The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday said a commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge will be set up to inquire into the circumstances and reasons that led to the law and order problems on January 23 as a part of the protest for Jallikattu.

Announcing this in the Assembly, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the commission headed by a retired judge will inquire into the reasons for violence and the circumstances that led to it, and also into the damage to private property.

He said the commission will also inquire into (a) whether the police had applied appropriate force to quell the violence (b) any violations by the police and suggestions thereto and (c) precautionary measures to be taken to prevent such happenings in the future.

The Commission would be advised to submit its report in three months.

According to Panneerselvam, a total of 487 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence on January 23 across the state.

Panneerselvam said 36 students, against whom cases have been lodged for violence across the state, would be freed from those cases taking into account their future welfare.

He also said compensation would be paid to the fishermen for the damage to their equipments due to violence indulged in by anti-social elements on that day.

The police on January 23 invaded the sprawling beach and forcibly began removing the thousands of young men and women who had assembled in support of the demand that the Supreme Court revoke its order banning Jallikattu — the traditional bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu.

This triggered large-scale violence in parts of Chennai, leaving many people injured and many properties damaged.

The police also dispersed protesters in other parts of the State.