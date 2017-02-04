TN tops in gross enrolment ratio

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in Tamil Nadu stands at 44.8 per cent, as against the national average of 23.6 per cent, the State Higher Education Minister, K.P. Anbalagan, said today.

Speaking after inaugurating the 18th International Conference of Association of Indian College Principals (AICP) here, Anbalagan said that GER in the State was high compared to other states, particularly enrolment of girls which stands at 42.7 per cent against the national ratio of 22.7 per cent.

Stating that Tamil Nadu was contributing 16.5 per cent workforce to the nation, he said that this indicated that the State was doing very well in the field of higher education and employment.

Tamil Nadu stood first in providing employment as per the Annual Survey of Industries, which said that about 15.98 lakh people were provided employment by 37,000 industries last year, he said.

Pointing out that the State Government has four strategies in higher education, such as access, equity, quality and employability, he said that the State was mainly concerned with providing equal employment opportunities and maintaining quality in higher education.

The State Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani, said that government and private educational institutions are maintaining quality and students of other States are drawn to Tamil Nadu due to this.

Highest standard has been maintained in higher education, and many universities and colleges here are giving standard education and employment through their skill development courses and soft skill courses, he said.

AICP President Subash Brahmbhatt presented the conference theme, while Dr. A. Ganapathi, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathiar University, spoke about the role of universities in higher education.

S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson and Managing Trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions, the host, emphasised the importance of private educational institutions in higher education and employment opportunities.

Later replying to a specific question on reports of irregularities in recruitments in Bharathiar University here, Anbalagan said that he was also aware of the issue. Stringent action will be taken against those involved in irregularities, he said.