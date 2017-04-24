FLASH NEWS Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court Indian Railways to soon introduce double-decker trains equipped with AC, Wi-Fi Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has filed a FIR over a fake Twitter account created in his name Supreme Court directs Kerala government to reinstate former DGP T.P. Senkumar, who had challenged his transfer Security guard at late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate was found hacked to death 3 member team of Election Commission to visit Srinagar to assess ground situation ahead of the bypoll in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency Higher secondary schools in Kashmir valley, closed following Pulwama clashes, open after a week today: reports US blames TCS, Infosys of unfair practices in H-1B visa draw

Coimbatore


TN tops micro-finance credit

Covai Post Network
April 24, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Tamil Nadu tops among the States in distribution of micro-finance loans which have a 10-12 per cent share in the total lending portfolio of Rs.1 lakh crore, a top official of CRIF Highmark, a credit information bureau, said today.

Of the total micro finance lending, Rs 12,000 crore was availed of by 72,00,000 women and their households. Of this, Rs 900 crore was distributed in Coimbatore region, said Senior Business Development Manager (India-Banking and Insurance) Natarajan Kumar.

The country has the biggest micro finance market which has under its fold 4.5 crore women.

Here to address a seminar to create awareness about credit score, he said it was an estimate of the ability of a person or organisation to fulfill financial commitments, based on track record on bank loans or credit cards.

Credit reports and scores from companies like his had helped people in getting loans approved quickly from banks and other financial institutions, he added,

