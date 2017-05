As a precautionery measure, vehicles proceeding towards Mysore in Karnataka from Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu have been stopped on the border to prevent any backlash, following the Supreme Court order on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

In view of farmers’ protest in Karnataka, particularly Mandya and Maddur areas, a few KM from Mysore, the vehicles bearing Tamil Nadu registration, including Government buses, were stopped at the border, police said.