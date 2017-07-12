TNAU 2nd phase counselling put off

The second phase of counselling for under-graduate courses in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) scheduled for today, postponed until further orders.

The new date would be announced soon after completion of counselling for medical seats, official sources said. The counselling is scheduled to be held for 13 courses till July 15, they added.

Since there was the possibility of some selected candidates going for medical education, leaving the seats vacant, candidates would have to be called again for filling the seats, they said.