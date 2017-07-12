TNAU 2nd phase counselling put off

The second phase of counselling for under-graduate courses in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) scheduled for today, postponed until further orders.
The new date would be announced soon after completion of counselling for medical seats, official sources said. The counselling is scheduled to be held for 13 courses till July 15, they added.
Since there was the possibility of some selected candidates going for medical education, leaving the seats vacant, candidates would have to be called again for filling the seats, they said.
It was after probing Coimbatore book shops and surfing online stores with out of stock replies that I finally managed to finish on Google Play books......Read More
In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...Read More
What is vitamin K? We may be aware of the importance of vitamins for the human body but do we know the significant role played by each of the different vitamins essential.......Read More