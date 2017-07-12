12 Jul 2017, Edition - 729, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Uttarakhand witnessed maximum number of protests in 2016
  • Amarnath attack bus driver to get ₹5 lakh reward
  • China to block Internet VPNs from 2018
  • Angelo Mathews steps down as Sri Lanka captain
  • Bengaluru bar owners protest against highway liquor ban
  • South Africa’s Tsotsobe handed 8-yr ban for match fixing
  • If terrorists carried beef, they would’ve been killed: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
  • All Kashmiris aren’t terrorists: Rajnath Singh rebuts troll
  • Delhi on high alert post Amarnath Yatra terror attack
  • China responsibility theory on N Korea needs to stop: China
Coimbatore

TNAU 2nd phase counselling put off

Covai Post Network
July 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The second phase of counselling for under-graduate courses in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) scheduled for today, postponed until further orders.

The new date would be announced soon after completion of counselling for medical seats, official sources said. The counselling is scheduled to be held for 13 courses till July 15, they added.

Since there was the possibility of some selected candidates going for medical education, leaving the seats vacant, candidates would have to be called again for filling the seats, they said.

