Coimbatore


TNAU conducts training for tribal farmers

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

An awareness training programme for tribal farmers on `nematode problems in crop management’ was conducted in Patchanvayal, Pudhupathi villages, besides Narasipuram under the aegis of the tribal sub-plan of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Nematodes (AICRP), New Delhi which functions under the department of hematology. The programme was organised by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Project co-ordinator Dr Raman Kumar Walia spoke about the role of plant parasitic nematodes causing yield reduction along with other pathogens.

Scheme incharge Dr. K. Poornima and assistant professors Dr. P. Kalaiarasan and Dr. N. Swarnakumari explained the nematode damages caused in different crops and their management using bio-pesticides.

Farm inputs, including bio-pesticides, were distributed to 30 farmers.

