TNAU inks pact with Italian varsity to set up banana pack house

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Udine, Italy and Tamil Nadu Banana Growers Federation (TNBGF) for implementing a project “Banana 4 Growth” an International Standard Banana Pack-House, which is said to be the first of its kind in India.

The agreement was signed by TNAU Vice-Chancellor K. Ramasamy, TNBGF President P. Karuppaiah and A. Ajeethan, General Secretary of the Federation with the Port Authorities, Triests, Italy

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 99 lakhs, is funded by Port Authorities of Triests, Italy.

Another project, for setting up of Farm level Rope Conveyor envisaged under the agreement is one of the safest mode of post harvest management of Banana bunches that is going to be tested and implemented at Cumbam in Theni Districts by TNAU. These two projects are aimed at increasing the export ration of bananas to European markets. This unique project would help reduce the post harvest losses added to improving the farm revenue and reducing human labor.

A prototype model will be made ready within six months and will be tested at the farm level for its efficient operation.