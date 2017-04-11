FLASH NEWS US spy agency authorised to spy on BJP: WikiLeaks Hijacked Indian ship rescued, pirates flee with 9 hostages Management banned within 200 metres of exam centres in UP British Vogue hires a male Editor-in-Chief for 1st time ever Fox to investigate sexual harassment claim against TV anchor EC postpones Anantnag Lok Sabha by-poll in J&K to May 25 Noise pollution exceeds permissible limit in 7 Indian cities 2 killed in shooting at California elementary school SC rejects PIL to declare Indus Treaty as unconstitutional China offers concessions to avert trade war with US: Reports

TNAU inks pact with Italian varsity to set up banana pack house

April 11, 2017

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Udine, Italy and Tamil Nadu Banana Growers Federation (TNBGF) for implementing a project “Banana 4 Growth” an International Standard Banana Pack-House, which is said to be the first of its kind in India.

The agreement was signed by TNAU Vice-Chancellor K. Ramasamy, TNBGF President P. Karuppaiah and A. Ajeethan, General Secretary of the Federation with the Port Authorities, Triests, Italy

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 99 lakhs, is funded by Port Authorities of Triests, Italy.

Another project, for setting up of Farm level Rope Conveyor envisaged under the agreement is one of the safest mode of post harvest management of Banana bunches that is going to be tested and implemented at Cumbam in Theni Districts by TNAU. These two projects are aimed at increasing the export ration of bananas to European markets. This unique project would help reduce the post harvest losses added to improving the farm revenue and reducing human labor.

A prototype model will be made ready within six months and will be tested at the farm level for its efficient operation.

