TNAU invites application for convocation

The 38th annual convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is scheduled to be held in July or August.

Eligible candidates whose results were declared on March 31 or before could send in applications for the convocation, according to a varsity statement.

The application form and other details can be downloaded from the university website: www.tnau.ac.in from May 8 and necessary application fee remitted online through the Comptroller, TNAU, Coimbatore, it said.

The filled in application along with enclosures such as copy of the provisional certificate, last semester mark sheet, two recent passport size photo and copy of the bank receipt should reach by June 16, it added.