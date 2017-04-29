FLASH NEWS Crucial meeting underway at O. Panneerselvam’s residence in Chennai. Possible discussion on Panneerselvam-Palaniswami merger Jayalalithaa’s driver found dead in Tamil Nadu’s Salem AIADMK Symbol Row: Middleman Sukesh sent to judicial custody till May 12, reports Sensex drops 111.34 points to end at 29,918.40; Nifty falls 38.10 points to 9,304.05 Supreme Court demands FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Kamaraj for allegedly cheating a realtor to the tune of Rs 30 Lakh FIR against Shilpa Shetty and her husband in cheating case Men should learn to do household work: Sushma Swaraj School in UP asks students to get Yogi Adityanath’s haircut Kapil Dev to get a wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds 116-yr-old Mexican woman denied bank card for being too old

Coimbatore


TNAU invites application for convocation

Covai Post Network
April 29, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The 38th annual convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is scheduled to be held in July or August.

Eligible candidates whose results were declared on March 31 or before could send in applications for the convocation, according to a varsity statement.

The application form and other details can be downloaded from the university website: www.tnau.ac.in from May 8 and necessary application fee remitted online through the Comptroller, TNAU, Coimbatore, it said.

The filled in application along with enclosures such as copy of the provisional certificate, last semester mark sheet, two recent passport size photo and copy of the bank receipt should reach by June 16, it added.

