Coimbatore


TNAU invites applications for convocation

Covai Post Network
May 23, 2016

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the 37th Annual Convocation, scheduled to be held in July or August this year. Candidates whose results were declared on or before March 31, 2016, are eligible for convocation this year.

Application form and other details may be downloaded from the University website: www.tnau.ac.in from today onwards and necessary application fee for convocation may also be remitted online.

The filled in application along with enclosures (copy of the Provisional Certificate, and Copy of the bank receipt remitted online) should reach the university on or before July 1.

