Coimbatore


TNAU launches new online programme

Covai Post Network
January 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

As part of leveraging online technologies to expand its reach, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 361 Degree Minds Consulting, Chennai, to launch a new online programme.

Under the MoU, Directorate of Open and Distance Learning in the Varsity, will offer online MBA, PG diploma in Energy Management under formal programme and Kitchen and Roof Gardening, Medicinal Plants and Aromatic Crops Production and Vermi-composting under certificate programmes.

The University Registrar, Dr. R. Anandha Kumar, and Head of Enterprise Business of Three sixty one Degree Minds, Sai Sumanth, signed the agreement in the presence of TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Ramasamy and Director, Directorate of Open and Distance Learning, P. Santhi.

Stating that the urban dwellers were showing much interest in farming especially kitchen and roof gardening, Ramasamy said that the formal programme could be a value addition to the curriculum of young professionals and to satiate their needs, the varsity has stepped into this new venture, he said.

TNAU will offer the curriculum and its online partner Three sixty one Degree Minds will help in digitization of course ware and technical support services, he said.

