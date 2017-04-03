FLASH NEWS Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th Neduvasal protest team to resume protest from April 7th Delhi court extends police remand of Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra till 6th April, reports MDMK Chief Vaiko remanded under Sedition Act LV Revanth named winner of Indian Idol 9 Arrest warrant against Rakhi for her remarks on Valmiki ED has seized under PMLA a farmhouse in Delhi belonging to Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh’s family, reports Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr.AK Walia resigns from the party Pak violates ceasefire again, heavy shelling has been reported in Digwar, along the LoC, J&K 21-year-old girl arrested under POCSO for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Kottayam, Kerala, reports

Coimbatore


TNAU students fast in support of farmers

Covai Post Network
April 3, 2017

In solidarity with the farming community protesting in New Delhi, students of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) staged a hungers strike on in their campus on Monday.

More than 500 students who gathered on Lali Road here, urged the State and Centre take decisive steps in putting an end to farmer suicides.

“The farming community of the State has been facing many problems and there is the protest against the hydro carbon project. The drought this year has added to their misery. If Tamil Nadu is to continue as a farming State, farmers needed to be supported,” they said.

The students also wanted the governments not to encourage activities like fracking in farmlands. They should also waive agriculture loans in the wake of the loss due to the drought.

