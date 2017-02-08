FLASH NEWS Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai tomorrow afternoon: ANI DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC

Coimbatore


TNAU training on making value-added products from amla

Covai Post Network
February 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A two-day training program on ‘Value-added products from Amla’ will be held at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Feb 15 and 16.

The participants will get to know how to extract the goodness of amla which also has medicinal properties. The participants will also be trained in the process involved in making amla beverages, amla concentrates like jam, cheese and butter, and dehydrated amla products like candy and supari.

The training will also cover how to obtain a license for the fruit processing industry.

To attend this training programme, participants can register their names on or before Feb 15 by paying the fees of Rs. 1,500.

For further details, contact: 0422-6611340 /6611268.

