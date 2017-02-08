TNAU training on making value-added products from amla

A two-day training program on ‘Value-added products from Amla’ will be held at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Feb 15 and 16.

The participants will get to know how to extract the goodness of amla which also has medicinal properties. The participants will also be trained in the process involved in making amla beverages, amla concentrates like jam, cheese and butter, and dehydrated amla products like candy and supari.

The training will also cover how to obtain a license for the fruit processing industry.

To attend this training programme, participants can register their names on or before Feb 15 by paying the fees of Rs. 1,500.

For further details, contact: 0422-6611340 /6611268.