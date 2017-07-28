TNAU volunteers clean Godhavadi pond

Volunteers from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University desilted and cleaned the Godhavadi Pond at Sokkanur panchayat limits here.

The university had organised a seven-day NSS special camp from July 22 in the three villages it had adopted at Sokkanur panchayat – Muthugoundanur, Sattakalpudur and Veerapagoundanur “On July 25, the students started cleaning the pond, which was once a source of water for more than five villages.

It is now barren with extensive weed infestation, by invasive crops such as prosopis and parthenium. Volunteers played their part in restoring the area to its original nature,” said a press release from the university.

The villagers and volunteers organised a rally in Sattakalpudur, to create awareness on the dangers of alcoholism and smoking. Another group of volunteers painted a primary school in Sokkanur and cleaned the surroundings on the same day.