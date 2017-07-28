TNAU volunteers clean Godhavadi pond

Volunteers from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University desilted and cleaned the Godhavadi Pond at Sokkanur panchayat limits here.
The university had organised a seven-day NSS special camp from July 22 in the three villages it had adopted at Sokkanur panchayat – Muthugoundanur, Sattakalpudur and Veerapagoundanur “On July 25, the students started cleaning the pond, which was once a source of water for more than five villages.
It is now barren with extensive weed infestation, by invasive crops such as prosopis and parthenium. Volunteers played their part in restoring the area to its original nature,” said a press release from the university.
The villagers and volunteers organised a rally in Sattakalpudur, to create awareness on the dangers of alcoholism and smoking. Another group of volunteers painted a primary school in Sokkanur and cleaned the surroundings on the same day.
Max Fashion, India’s largest fashion brand, today launched its newest store at the Prozone Mall in Coimbatore
‘Robotic surgery will improve the quality of cancer treatment’
Driver killed, five students hurt as car falls into 100-ft gorge
Making education available in Tier 3 cities: “Merging education with technology is the answer”
The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...Read More
Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........Read More
The craze of green tea is taking the world by storm. For the longest time green tea consumption was associated with Asians until recently when its production and consumption has ma...Read More