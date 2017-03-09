FLASH NEWS Neduvasal protest withdrawn temporarily Mumbai Police seizes demonitised currency worth 96.55 Lakh from Antop hill and 1.6 crores from Haji Ali Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso to retire in summer Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two more suspects in connection with Lucknow terror operation: ADG UP police Sensex rebounds 27.19 pts to end at 28,929.13; Nifty gains 2.70 pts to 8,927 21-year-old man killed, 3 others injured in fire at a building in north Delhi’s Burari All necessary steps will be taken to ensure Indians feel safe in US: HM Rajnath Singh A senior BJP leader in Kerala sustained multiple injuries after being attacked by a gang of goons Robert Vadra slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for constantly targeting him Civilian dies after clashes between villagers & security forces erupt in Awantipora,even as encounter rages on,reports

Coimbatore


TNAU weed science centre gets national award

Covai Post Network
March 9, 2017

Tamil Nadu Agricutural University’s All-India Coordinated Research Project on Weed Management has been adjudged as the best centre.

The award for 2016-17, carrying a citation and a shield, was presented during the recent 24th annual review meeting held at Maharana Pratap Agriculture University and Technology in Udaipur, said a varsity statement.

Besides the award, an additional grant of Rs 1 lakh was given for the centre’s outstanding contributions in the field of weed science research and extension, it added.

The centre has developed integrated weed management technologies for a variety crops like rice, soybean, sugarcane, groundnut, onion, sugar beet, tobacco and maize.

Research on herbicide residues in soil, water and food chain and impact assessment of weed management technologies on improving the crop yields have also been carried out.

The centre was selected for the award competing with 24 such national centres, the statement added.

