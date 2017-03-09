TNAU weed science centre gets national award

Tamil Nadu Agricutural University’s All-India Coordinated Research Project on Weed Management has been adjudged as the best centre.

The award for 2016-17, carrying a citation and a shield, was presented during the recent 24th annual review meeting held at Maharana Pratap Agriculture University and Technology in Udaipur, said a varsity statement.

Besides the award, an additional grant of Rs 1 lakh was given for the centre’s outstanding contributions in the field of weed science research and extension, it added.

The centre has developed integrated weed management technologies for a variety crops like rice, soybean, sugarcane, groundnut, onion, sugar beet, tobacco and maize.

Research on herbicide residues in soil, water and food chain and impact assessment of weed management technologies on improving the crop yields have also been carried out.

The centre was selected for the award competing with 24 such national centres, the statement added.