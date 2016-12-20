04 Jun 2017, Edition - 691, Sunday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Coimbatore

TNCC chief’s son in trouble

Covai Post Network
December 20, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Here is yet another instance of a politician’s son picking up a fight with police officials in an inebriated condition. Son of senior Congress leader and TNCC president S Thirunavukkarar, Vishnu, allegedly abused and misbehaved with police officials who had come to persuade the youngster and his friends to leave the spot in Anna Nagar in Chennai.

According to police, the youth were harassing and teasing passersby under the influence of liquor. Repeated pleas of the people fell on deaf ears following which a complaint was lodged on 100. A police patrol vehicle reached the spot within minutes and tried to resolve the issue by asking the youth to go away.

However, instead of leaving as told by officials, the youth got into a heated argument with the police men following which they were taken to Thirumangalam police station. He has been booked for the first time, though he has been alleged to have been involved in drunken brawls in the past too.

On previous occasions, no charges were pressed and this is the first time that he has been booked.

ALSO READ

Comments 4
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it?s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated. http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Billy Brewer] - Dec 31, 2016
I simply want to mention I'm all new to weblog and seriously loved you're web site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your website . You amazingly have really good article content. Many thanks for sharing with us your web page. [go to this site] - Feb 08, 2017
E38 Najistotniejsza w odchudzaniu jest motywacja dziewczyny, ja codziennie ogladam niesamowite metamorfozy przed i po odchudzaniu i daje mi to kopa do cwiczen, kto chce tez troche motywacji niech niech odwiedza codziennie bloga; odchudzanie przed i po-galeria [motywacja do odchudzania] - May 31, 2017
Need to convert bitcoin to another e-currency this is the best service; pm to bitcoin [e wallets exchanger] - Jun 04, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Herbal Remedies for Depression: Know What Could Help
May 05, 2017

We are not oblivious to the fact how depression is fast becoming a common lifestyle problem with many of us suffering from symptoms like anxiety,….

Read More