TNCC chief’s son in trouble

Here is yet another instance of a politician’s son picking up a fight with police officials in an inebriated condition. Son of senior Congress leader and TNCC president S Thirunavukkarar, Vishnu, allegedly abused and misbehaved with police officials who had come to persuade the youngster and his friends to leave the spot in Anna Nagar in Chennai.

According to police, the youth were harassing and teasing passersby under the influence of liquor. Repeated pleas of the people fell on deaf ears following which a complaint was lodged on 100. A police patrol vehicle reached the spot within minutes and tried to resolve the issue by asking the youth to go away.

However, instead of leaving as told by officials, the youth got into a heated argument with the police men following which they were taken to Thirumangalam police station. He has been booked for the first time, though he has been alleged to have been involved in drunken brawls in the past too.

On previous occasions, no charges were pressed and this is the first time that he has been booked.