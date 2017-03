Nearly 200 contract labourers of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) were arrested today, when they attempted to picket in front of the Tatabad TNEB office, demanding bonus and incentives.

Most of the labourers squatted in the middle of the road, blocking road traffic for some time, raising slogans and voicing their demands.

The police arrived and cleared the road. The protesters were arrested and later released.