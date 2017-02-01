FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


TNGCTA members protest appointment of assistant professors

Covai Post Network
February 1, 2017

Claiming that the norms have not been followed in the appointment of 370 assistant professors recently appointed by the Directorate of Collegiate Education, members of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) staged a demonstration in front of Government Arts College here on Wednesday.

The members who raised slogans against the appointment of staff, who were former staff under Annamalai University, claimed that questions as to how far the educational certificates of the candidates were true were prevailing as some norms were not followed in the appointments.

“Some of them have not cleared either National or State Level Eligibility Test (NET and SLET), nor do they have a valid PhD, which are basic requirements of the University Grants Commission,” said a member.

Questioning the appointments further, they also claimed that the rotation appointment process of pending professors and guest lectures would get affected as the appointment seemed like a by-pass of the norms. They also condemned the direct appointment of these staff in government colleges.

Earlier, the act was condemned by the TNGCTA General Body meeting where it was decided that members would wear black badges for three days to colleges starting Wednesday. The agitation was also the result of a resolution passed in the meeting.

