TNGCTA members protest appointment of assistant professors

Claiming that the norms have not been followed in the appointment of 370 assistant professors recently appointed by the Directorate of Collegiate Education, members of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) staged a demonstration in front of Government Arts College here on Wednesday.

The members who raised slogans against the appointment of staff, who were former staff under Annamalai University, claimed that questions as to how far the educational certificates of the candidates were true were prevailing as some norms were not followed in the appointments.

“Some of them have not cleared either National or State Level Eligibility Test (NET and SLET), nor do they have a valid PhD, which are basic requirements of the University Grants Commission,” said a member.

Questioning the appointments further, they also claimed that the rotation appointment process of pending professors and guest lectures would get affected as the appointment seemed like a by-pass of the norms. They also condemned the direct appointment of these staff in government colleges.

Earlier, the act was condemned by the TNGCTA General Body meeting where it was decided that members would wear black badges for three days to colleges starting Wednesday. The agitation was also the result of a resolution passed in the meeting.