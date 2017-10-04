TN’s great asset is its people, says Vidyasagar Rao

Outgoing Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday said that Tamil Nadu is a front ranking state making significant strides in Information Technology, automobile and construction industry, health care and it is a place where culture and tradition have a seamless blend with modernity.

Thanking the people of Tamil Nadu, Rao said in the aftermath of demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and during the jallikkattu protests the people of Tamil Nadu maintained peace and tranquility with great discipline.

“It is the grace of God and the hard work of people of Tamil Nadu that made the State to return to normalcy after facing the testing times caused by Vardah. The greatest assets of Tamil Nadu are its people, their simplicity, gentleness, hard work, friendly nature and discipline”, he said.

Rao said “as Chancellor of Universities, I streamed the process of appointment of Vice Chancellors by fixing a time frame for completion of process and prescribing qualification for the posts of VCs and Search Committee Members; ensured improving the quality of higher education, promoting green and clean initiative in the colleges and university campus” Pointing out that the Gates of Raj Bhavan, Chennai were opened to common man to experience its grandeur and splendour, Rao said Further to promote clean energy in Raj Bhavan, Chennai, a 400 Kwp solar power plant was installed at a cost of Rs.4.45 crores and is ready for commissioning.

“This would cater to about 80 per cent of the energy needs of Raj Bhavan and would save close to Rs. 45 lakhs to exchequer annually”, he added