Too early to judge Indo-US ties under Trump: US Embassy offical

When the whole country is skeptical about the Indo-US relationship under President Donald Trump, Craig Dicker, the Cultural Affairs Officer of the U.S. Embassy in Delhi, says that one has to wait for some time to come to conclusions. During his visit to the G.R.D College of Science recently Craig told Covai Post about curbing racism, visa confusions and hydrocarbon extractions.

Excerpts from the interview Jabez John Anand had.

Covai Post: You have served in many countries. How do you find the culture of India?

Craig Dicker: The culture here is complex and diverse. The internal boundaries of this country are marked on linguistic grounds, which is wonderful. When people from United States visit India, I tell them not to judge Indians based on outer appearances.

CP: USA has recently been facing many racist attacks. What are your comments?

Craig Dicker: We condemn racism against any national. It is universally condemned. We should always remember that like Martin Luther King Jr. said, “people should be judged based on the content of the character and not on the colour of the skin, or religion, or ethnicity”. I and every human being share his dreams. But it’s still a dream which has a long way to go before it could get fulfilled. The thought process of people needs to change.

CP: What are the efforts taken by the Government to curb racism in educational institutions?

Craig Dicker: Many universities have programmes to fight racism and promote tolerance. Our university campuses offer an amazing diverse environment. Universities thrive to make their campus diverse and they have programmes to tackle racism. The country in general also helps in that way and encourages professional diversity.

CP: How will Indo-US relationship fare under the Presidentship of Donald Trump?

Craig Dicker: There are many speculations. There will be bumps and obstacles and at the same time many people are optimistic about the relationship. We only will have to wait for another six months and see how things go.

CP: Recently we find that job security and education for Indian citizens are under jeopardy because of the confusions in visa.

Craig Dicker: There would not be any unnecessary problem and the confusion is only hypothetical. Last year alone close to 75000 F1 visas were distributed and majority beneficiaries were Indians. Those who come for education need not worry because if you qualify properly for the requirements, your Visa is booked for you. The same goes with professionals. Again, this is a hypothesis which can only be answered in time.

CP: Why are developed countries are not using projects like hydro carbon extractions?

Craig Dicker: The energy scenario has changed dramatically over five years. There are arguments for and against fracking, but the reality is that the United States of America is less dependent on imported hydro carbon than we have been in the past. I also see that efficiency is growing and we are using renewables and clean energy in general. I hope this pattern continues.

CP: How has student exchanges helped in the learning process?

Craig Dicker: I see brilliant Indians coming to the United States. But the question we ask the students during exchanges is “how are you going to represent the culture of your country”. Students who visit other countries during exchanges should be ambassadors of their culture. They should stay in American houses and learn our culture as well. It is more of a cultural exchange.

The same should be the case with American community members who come here.