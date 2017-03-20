Top cop’s new book draws inspiration from Japan

The new book of the ADGP of Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group, C. Sylendra Babu, Nammalum Mudiyum (We too Can), has been inspired by the Fushima culture of the the Japanese.

Speaking at the launch of the book published by Vijaya Pathippagam at Nirmala College for Women in the city, Sylendra Babu said that the people of Japan represented the will to live.

“I was inspired by the Fushima culture of the people of Japan and their ‘do or die’ attitude. Their way of living, their technology inspired me to write the book,” he said.

“The non-corrupt and hard working nature of the people has made them very successful,” he added.

Sylendra Babu advised the students not to worry about their failures but work with full confidence towards success. "You should use your failures as stepping stones and move on in life and then you can win," he said.