Coimbatore


Towards safe orthopaedic surgeries

by Covai Post Network
August 23, 2015

Ganga Hospital on Friday commissioned the AIRO CT guided navigation system for spine and tumour surgeries, and the kick navigation system for joint replacement surgeries, both manufactured by Brainlab, Germany.

Said to be the first in the Asia Pacific region, the AIRO CT system represented the ultimate in technology and sophistication in intra-operative navigation and provided unmatched safety for complex orthopaedic surgeries.

Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, S. Rajasekaran, said that with the increasing complexity of surgeries and high patient expectations, the need for safety and avoiding complications was very high on the agenda. The hospital was geared up to offer the highest level of precision and accuracy to patients in complex surgeries.

The kick navigation system would allow the surgeon perfect bone cuts and positioning of the implants to achieve precision alignment with computer accuracy.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Brainlab, Munich, Germany, Stefan Vilsmeier was present at the event.

