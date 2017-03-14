Town panchayat staff sentenced to 2-year imprisonment

Thanjavur: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kumbakonam today sentenced a clerk of Swamimalai Town Panchayat office to two-year imprisonment for taking a bribe of Rs. 1,500 from a person who served as office assistant in the office for transferring his PF accounts to the latter’s office.

Durai who had been working as office assistant at the office of Swamimalai town panchayat was transferred to Thiruvaiyaru. Subsequent to his transfer, he approached A.G. Srinivasan, a clerk at Swamimalai town panchayat office, to transfer his PF accounts to Thiruvaiyaru office. Srinivasan, however, demanded Rs 1,500 for doing the work.

Durai who did not wish to give any bribe, reported the matter to the DSP, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing , Thanjavur.

Based on his complaint, DVAC sleuths registered a case. Later, as instructed, Durai went to Swamimalai town panchayat office on April 5, 2005 and handed over the bribe Srinivasan, when the DVAC sleuths nabbed him.

Trial of the case was conducted at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kumbakonam. Chief Judicial Magistrate Thenmozhi who heard the case found Srinivasan guilty of the charges. The CJM, pronouncing her verdict in the case today, sentenced Srinivasan to each two year imprisonment on two accounts. She, however, ordered Srinivasan to undergo the imprisonment concurrently.