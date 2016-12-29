TPDK activists arrested

At least six persons, belonging to the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) were arrested today, while they were proceeding to send a parcel containing ‘noose for hanging’ to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for “his failure in demonetisation affecting poor and common man”.

Led by TPDK General Secretary, K. Ramakrishnan, the activists were carrying a noose and box at the post office near district collectorate, to courier it to Modi, police said.

Ramakrishnan said that the Prime Minister himself had asked the people to to hang him in public if anything was found wrong in his intention or his action and had sought time till December 30 (50 days).

“However, there is still shortage of cash and people, especially the poor, are still suffering due to lack of enough cash,” Ramakrishnan alleged.

Police arrested him and five others. Later they were released.