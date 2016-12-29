FLASH NEWS President Pranab Mukherjee calls for protection of ‘right to doubt, disagree and dispute’ Sasikala Natarajan will go to party office and resume duties very soon: Tamil Nadu CM O. Panneerselvam Congress levels allegation of money laundering and illegal cash hoarding by AmitShah and Pankaja Munde Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic retires from Tennis at the age of 29 ED arrests Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon over black money conversion, accused of converting ₹70 crore, reports AIADMK general council unanimously elects Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala as party chief AIADMK passes resolution to confer late Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel prize for World Peace Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports

Coimbatore


TPDK activists arrested

Covai Post Network
December 29, 2016

At least six persons, belonging to the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) were arrested today, while they were proceeding to send a parcel containing ‘noose for hanging’ to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for “his failure in demonetisation affecting poor and common man”.

Led by TPDK General Secretary, K. Ramakrishnan, the activists were carrying a noose and box at the post office near district collectorate, to courier it to Modi, police said.

Ramakrishnan said that the Prime Minister himself had asked the people to to hang him in public if anything was found wrong in his intention or his action and had sought time till December 30 (50 days).

“However, there is still shortage of cash and people, especially the poor, are still suffering due to lack of enough cash,” Ramakrishnan alleged.

Police arrested him and five others. Later they were released.

