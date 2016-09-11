TPDK activists disrupt Kannada association meeting

To protest against the attack over a 22-year-old youth in Bengaluru for his Facebook post on the Cauvery issue, a group of activists belonging to the Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) today disrupted a meeting of a Kannada literary organisation in Coimbatore.

Even as the meeting of the Samakalina Kannada Ilakiyam (SKI) was on in a private hall here, TPDK activists barged in and raised slogans, declaring that they will not allow the meeting, as a Tamil youth was beaten up by Kannada activists.

The activists tore the banner of the Kannada association put up in front of the hall, as police rushed to the spot and managed to convince the TPDK activists, who dispersed after some time. The meeting was called off after the disruption.

Meanwhile, 26 activists of All India Youth Federation were arrested while they were attempting to stage Rail Roko at the Coimbatore city railway station, protesting against the Kerala Government for its move to construct a dam across Siruvani. The workers, including three women, also condemned the Centre for giving clearance to carry out environment impact assessment.

The activists, who took out a procession from the District Collectorate, were prevented by the police when they neared the railway station, and were taken into custody.