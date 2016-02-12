FLASH NEWS Narada channel CEO Mathew Samuel summoned by CBI in the Narada scam Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India

Coimbatore


Traffic diversions for a week from Friday

Covai Post Network
February 12, 2016

The city police have instructed that vehicles plying near Mill Road and Sukkuruvarpet will be diverted to alternative routes as the Corporation is repairing an underground drainage in the area for a week.

According to the new diversions that start from Friday, buses and heavy duty vehicles plying between Old Flyover to Gandhipark via Mill Road and Sukkuruvarpet should divert via Marakkadai and reach Gandhipark via Variety Hall Road, Idayar Street and R.G. Street.

Meanwhile, all vehicles plying between Oppanakara Street and Gandhipuram, Avinashi Road through the Flyover should reach the flyover via Lala Corner, Five Corner, Town Hall, Royal Theatre and Good Shed Road.

The traffic diversions are applicable for a week from Friday.

