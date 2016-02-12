Traffic diversions for a week from Friday

The city police have instructed that vehicles plying near Mill Road and Sukkuruvarpet will be diverted to alternative routes as the Corporation is repairing an underground drainage in the area for a week.

According to the new diversions that start from Friday, buses and heavy duty vehicles plying between Old Flyover to Gandhipark via Mill Road and Sukkuruvarpet should divert via Marakkadai and reach Gandhipark via Variety Hall Road, Idayar Street and R.G. Street.

Meanwhile, all vehicles plying between Oppanakara Street and Gandhipuram, Avinashi Road through the Flyover should reach the flyover via Lala Corner, Five Corner, Town Hall, Royal Theatre and Good Shed Road.

The traffic diversions are applicable for a week from Friday.