Coimbatore


Traffic personnel get sun pitch caps, sun glasses

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Saravanan distributed solar pitch caps and sun glasses to traffic personnel here today.

Addressing the traffic personnel at the Chinthamani Junction on Mettupalayam Road, Saravanan said solar pitch caps and sun glasses are given to the personnel every year. “The caps are specially designed to protect them from the scorching heat and the sunglasses help them avoid direct contact with sun rays,” he said and added that the cops would be provided with fresh fruit juice every morning.

The Deputy Commissioner also handed over wheel clamps to the traffic cops which they can use to lock the vehicles parked in no parking zones.

