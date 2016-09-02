Traffic police springs a surprise to road users

Motorists on the Avinashi Road were in for a surprise today when they were presented with T-shirts by the traffic police for following traffic rules.

Giving details to Covai Post, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Saravanan said around 100 motorists were presented with the T-shirts between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. “The drive was organised to encourage motorists and drivers to follow basic road safety rules like wearing helmets and seat belts. When we stopped them a few of them murmured that they are wearing helmet. But when we handed them over the gift according to their fitting, they were surprised,” he said.

This is the first time that the city traffic police organised such a drive jointly with the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Manchester.