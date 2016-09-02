FLASH NEWS Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record Mumbai civic body polls witnesses highest turnout in 25 yrs ITC to hike cigarette prices by up to 13%

Coimbatore


Traffic police springs a surprise to road users

Covai Post Network
September 2, 2016

Motorists on the Avinashi Road were in for a surprise today when they were presented with T-shirts by the traffic police for following traffic rules.

Giving details to Covai Post, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Saravanan said around 100 motorists were presented with the T-shirts between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. “The drive was organised to encourage motorists and drivers to follow basic road safety rules like wearing helmets and seat belts. When we stopped them a few of them murmured that they are wearing helmet. But when we handed them over the gift according to their fitting, they were surprised,” he said.

This is the first time that the city traffic police organised such a drive jointly with the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Manchester.

Comments 10
Covai traffic police under ur leadership rocks in city n more such proactive steps r need of the city for better policing. Kly include student community, pvt securities personnel to man signals n engage police personnel in people friendly activities n prevent violation of road rules. [Dharan] - Sep 03, 2016
Right here is the perfect blog for anybody who wishes to find out about this topic. You understand so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need to...HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic which has been discussed for decades. Wonderful stuff, just excellent! http://www.gaycockboys.com/video/straight-boys-fucked-LFTWbvg3yPI.html [straight boys fucked] - Sep 05, 2016
I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before. http://bing.net [Jimmy] - Sep 11, 2016
I simply want to mention I am just beginner to blogging and site-building and really enjoyed this website. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You surely come with wonderful writings. Thanks a lot for sharing with us your website. [hop over to this website] - Oct 29, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:21:58: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Majorie Kuzio] - Nov 02, 2016
Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honestprice? Thank you, I appreciate it!| hopperstock.weebly.com [car storage] - Dec 13, 2016
I am curious to find out what blog platform you have been working with? I'm experiencing some small security problems with my latest website and I'd like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any solutions? http://assets.twoorb.com/forum/discussion/220778/factors-to-focus-on-good-recipes [Gerald] - Jan 11, 2017
I would like to show appreciation to the writer just for bailing me out of this particular problem. As a result of looking through the world wide web and seeing basics that were not productive, I assumed my life was over. Living without the presence of strategies to the problems you've resolved by means of your good article is a serious case, as well as the kind which could have adversely damaged my career if I had not encountered the website. That capability and kindness in touching all the things was excellent. I'm not sure what I would've done if I hadn't encountered such a point like this. It's possible to at this moment look forward to my future. Thanks for your time so much for the expert and result oriented help. I won't hesitate to endorse the blog to any individual who needs and wants guide about this issue. https://leahchavez00.tumblr.com/post/156976926179/talking-about-overwatch-skill-rating [Overwatch elo boost] - Feb 08, 2017
you're really a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you're doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you've done a magnificent job on this topic! http://staceemurphy19.tribunablog.com/online-gossip-on-mobile-car-wash-service-1413579 [full car detail] - Feb 11, 2017
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include almost all important infos. I’d like to see more posts like this. http://salonandspacommunity.com/blogs/3015/20746/should-you-wish-to-investigate-o [housekeeping services] - Feb 22, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS