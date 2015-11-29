Traffic Ramasamy challenges Jayalalithaa again

Social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy, who managed to secure 4590 votes in the R.K. Nagar by-polls while he contested against Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, has challenged the AIADMK supremo in the 2016 assembly elections.

‘Traffic’ Ramasamy, founder of the Makkal Paathukaappu Kazhagam, was in Coimbatore to attend the party’s second state conference. He declared that he was ready to face Jayalalithaa in whichever constituency she is contesting from, in the 2016 elections.

“I’m also receiving many death threats as I’m continuously filing Public Interest Litigation cases against the government,” he said.

About the reception that his party was getting from the voters, Ramaswamy said that a party is not built by people, but by its policies. “We have the policies that can develop the state and our party members will contest in the all the 234 constituencies in the 2016 elections,” he added.

Claiming that the controversy over the ban on Jallikattu was unnecessary now because there were more serious issues, Ramasamy complained that both the central and state governments did not properly handle the effects of the monsoon rains. “The works carried out by both the governments are not sufficient as the damage is much heavier,” he said.

While commenting on the decline of tolerance in the country, Ramasway said that no one should enter into a person’s personal life on the grounds of caste and religion.