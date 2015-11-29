FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


Traffic Ramasamy challenges Jayalalithaa again

Covai Post Network
November 29, 2015

Social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy, who managed to secure 4590 votes in the R.K. Nagar by-polls while he contested against Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, has challenged the AIADMK supremo in the 2016 assembly elections.

‘Traffic’ Ramasamy, founder of the Makkal Paathukaappu Kazhagam, was in Coimbatore to attend the party’s second state conference. He declared that he was ready to face Jayalalithaa in whichever constituency she is contesting from, in the 2016 elections.

“I’m also receiving many death threats as I’m continuously filing Public Interest Litigation cases against the government,” he said.

About the reception that his party was getting from the voters, Ramaswamy said that a party is not built by people, but by its policies. “We have the policies that can develop the state and our party members will contest in the all the 234 constituencies in the 2016 elections,” he added.

Claiming that the controversy over the ban on Jallikattu was unnecessary now because there were more serious issues, Ramasamy complained that both the central and state governments did not properly handle the effects of the monsoon rains. “The works carried out by both the governments are not sufficient as the damage is much heavier,” he said.

While commenting on the decline of tolerance in the country, Ramasway said that no one should enter into a person’s personal life on the grounds of caste and religion.

Comments 14
"My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann't imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!" [eebest8 fiverr] - Dec 09, 2016
I appreciate you sharing this blog article. Want more. [szybko i skutecznie schudnac] - Dec 13, 2016
Thanks for the article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged. [Freelance writers needed] - Dec 17, 2016
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it?s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated. http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Rubin Rakowski] - Dec 31, 2016
Great, thanks for sharing this post.Thanks Again. Cool. [http://subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
Wow, great blog.Much thanks again. Really Great. [1] - Jan 13, 2017
Thanks a lot for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
I really liked your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing. [http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com] - Jan 25, 2017
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Cool. [Best beard oil] - Feb 03, 2017
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
I just want to tell you that I am beginner to weblog and actually savored you're page. Probably I’m want to bookmark your site . You absolutely have superb article content. Regards for sharing with us your web site. [click to read] - Feb 08, 2017
Thanks a lot for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool. [kibris bahis siteleri] - Feb 18, 2017
Thank you ever so for you post. Will read on... [bets10] - Feb 21, 2017
I really liked your blog post. Really Great. [cheerleader] - Mar 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS