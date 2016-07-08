FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

Coimbatore


Training session for neonatologists and pediatricians

Covai Post Network
July 8, 2016

About 180 neonatologists, pediatricians, and neonatal nurses from across south India participated in the medical education programme, called NEO-Paed 2016, organized by Coimbatore-based Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH).

As a part of this programme, a training session on advanced neonatal resuscitation was organized at PSG Hospitals. Also, the Coimbatore Neonatal Association organized a neonatal nursing care workshop at Ramakrishna Hospital.

Feeding issues in premature babies, optimising the nutrition for premature babies, baby-friendly ways of taking care of sick infants with breathing difficulties, and developmental care of extremely premature babies, were among the subjects discussed at the training programme and workshop.

A press release from KMCH stated that medical disorders of newborn babies and premature babies require special and early identification and management. Else these disorders can cause more complications in the babies.

