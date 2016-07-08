Training session for neonatologists and pediatricians

About 180 neonatologists, pediatricians, and neonatal nurses from across south India participated in the medical education programme, called NEO-Paed 2016, organized by Coimbatore-based Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH).

As a part of this programme, a training session on advanced neonatal resuscitation was organized at PSG Hospitals. Also, the Coimbatore Neonatal Association organized a neonatal nursing care workshop at Ramakrishna Hospital.

Feeding issues in premature babies, optimising the nutrition for premature babies, baby-friendly ways of taking care of sick infants with breathing difficulties, and developmental care of extremely premature babies, were among the subjects discussed at the training programme and workshop.

A press release from KMCH stated that medical disorders of newborn babies and premature babies require special and early identification and management. Else these disorders can cause more complications in the babies.