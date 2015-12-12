FLASH NEWS Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, Shankersinh Vaghela, Bharatsinh Solanki detained in Ahmedabad during demonetisation protest AAP leader Kumar Vishwas rejects reports of him joining BJP Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur Court in Arms Act Case Ukraine files case at UN’s top court accusing Russia of sponsoring ‘terrorism’ Akhilesh Yadav camp files caveat in SC. Caveat filed in anticipation of Shivpal going to court: Sources

Coimbatore


Transgender priest found murdered

Covai Post Network
December 12, 2015

A priest in Singanallur area was found murdered with throat slit in his house located inside the temple premises.

A flower vendor at the temple, grew suspicious, when the temple remained closed even after 6.30 AM, as usually the temple doors were ajar by 5 a,m. He informed the neighbours and they inturn alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and broke open the door, only to find Mani *(45) lying dead with slit throat and a stab injuries on chest, police said.

Mani, a transgender, was a popular priest in the area and a 20 sovereign gold chain, he used to wear, was missing from his person. Further investigations are on, they said.

