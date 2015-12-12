Transgender priest found murdered

A priest in Singanallur area was found murdered with throat slit in his house located inside the temple premises.

A flower vendor at the temple, grew suspicious, when the temple remained closed even after 6.30 AM, as usually the temple doors were ajar by 5 a,m. He informed the neighbours and they inturn alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and broke open the door, only to find Mani *(45) lying dead with slit throat and a stab injuries on chest, police said.

Mani, a transgender, was a popular priest in the area and a 20 sovereign gold chain, he used to wear, was missing from his person. Further investigations are on, they said.