Transport department officials issued check reports to 189 people failing to meet various compliances during the special check conducted in the Coimbatore zone on April 18.

Officials collected Rs 2.27 lakh as fine, much above the target of Rs 2.17 lakh, and Rs 1.98 lakh as tax.

A total 1,384 vehicles were checked during the inspections and reports were issued to the 189 vehicles, including 31 auto/share autos, 27 taxis and two mini buses. Three vehicles were also detained by the officials.