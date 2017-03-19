Transport staff protest against pension delay

Thanjavur: Employees and retired employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) (Kumbakonam division) held a demonstration at Thanjavur branch depot for the third day in a row, protesting against non-payment of pension.

Led by DMDK union general secretary M Rajendran, the agitators raised slogans and condemning the government for not keeping its promise of pension payment.

INTUC general secretary K Chandrasekaran, LPF (central unit) vice-president R Jayavel Murugan, AITUC general secretary Durai Mathivanan, CITU functionary Raja and retired employees P Appathurai, A Peer Thambi and S Dhakshinamurthy also took part in the agitation.

According to Durai Mathivanan, the corporation had been earlier paying pension to its retired employees from the pension trust. After expiry of the trust term, pension payment to those who retired in December 2016 and after has been a serious issue.

As assured, the Government made the payments for December and January. But the February pension has still not been paid, though the government said it would be done on March 15, forcing the agitation, he added.