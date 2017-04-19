FLASH NEWS Bus carrying more than 50 passengers falls into Tons river in Shimla district, many feared dead, rescue team rushing to the spot DMK working President M K Stalin calls for special assembly session, wants fresh trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Both factions of AIADMK will talk to fulfil the aspirations of lakhs of party workers: O Panneerselvam TTV Dinakaran says he has no regrets of being sidelined if it benefits the party Conspiracy charges accepted against LK Advani and MM Joshi in Babri demolition case Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial hat-trick to become the first man to reach 100 Champions League goals Congress UP MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh’s primary membership suspended indefinitely due to alleged anti-party activities, reports China announces “standardised” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh AIADMK Symbol Row — 50% vote bank is with us; If Dinakaran gets support from party people then he can run the party: M. Thambidurai Income Tax department conducts searches at about 80 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with tax evasion case

Coimbatore


Transwomen excelling in life despite difficulties: Taslima

Covai Post Network
April 19, 2017

The number of transwomen in working places has increased thanks to the awareness about the community, author-activist Dr. Taslima Nasrin said.

Speaking at a one-day workshop on Handcraft Jewellery Making for transwomen at the PSG Institute of Management (PSG IM) here on Wednesday, she said the number of working transwomen was set to increase in the days to come.

“Trasnwomen face difficulty in every stage of their lives. Starting from education, to finding a job and finding a house, they face many troubles,” she said, adding that it was a positive sign seeing transwomen excel in life despite difficulties. She also thanked the PSG institutions for conducting such workshops for transwomen.

Around 25 participants from Coimbatore participated in the workshop, where they were trained to make handcraft jewellery. The event was held by PSG institutions to create job opportunities for the community in Coimbatore.

One of the participants, Deepika, was presented with free study material by PSG institutions to prepare for Government examinations.

Ramasamy Nandagopal, Director of PSG IM presided over the event.

