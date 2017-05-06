PSG_Hospitals
Travel Checklist: Ways to fight travel stress

Indrani Thakurata
May 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Bengaluru: Are you planning a trip now in this summer vacation? A trip requires careful planning, whether it’s your first trip or your 100thtrip, it’s always better to have a travel checklist that assures your trip without any ugly experiences. When you travel you would want to leave behind all your worries and just relax. Dr. Madhu Kotiya, Psychic healer and an avid traveler shares a few tips for you to have a fun – filled time.

Distress yourself
You should always keep sea salt with you that will help you to distress and stay active on your vacation, there is no way you would want to stay back in your hotel rooms.

Essential Oils
After a long journey of travelling when you reach your destination, a couple of essential oils are required to help you cope with the hectic schedule and tiredness.
– Lavender on your pillow for calm and peaceful sleep
– Pepper mint for the hot water bath to keep your body fresh
– Rosemary for your hair.

Meditation
Do not forget to do 5 minute grounding meditation everyday to help you remain positive and healthy. It helps to cope up well with the Change of Climate, etc.

Clothe yourself right
Avoid keeping very bright colors such as red, oranges etc these colors will make you aggressive and the trip might not be friendly. Keep pastel Colors to keep up the lightness of your mood as well as the trip.

Relish your taste buds
One should never restrict on food as eating delicious food makes one happy. Indulge in the delicacies of the place, however, do not overeat. Eat whatever you like but in the right/ measured quantity. Make sure you don’t eat something you are allergic to.

