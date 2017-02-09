Treating infertility with aromatherapy

Infertility can be treated naturally

When C.Sreedevi was not able to conceive after three years of marriage,and many failed medical attempts at it, she opted for aromatherapy.

“I am glad that I went in for aromatherapy. All the massages, cold baths, hot baths, strict food diet and yoga helped me to conceive within one year of treatment. Now I am eight months pregnant and I go for massages that are beneficial during pregnancy,” says the soon-to-be-mother.

Aromatherapy is the practice of using the natural oils extracted from flowers, bark, stems, leaves, roots or other parts of a plant to enhance psychological and physical well-being.

“In most cases the reason for infertility is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a problem in which a woman’s hormones are out of balance. It can cause problems with her periods and make it difficult for her to get pregnant,” says Dr. V. Nandini, who practises naturopathy at Shivanjali Aroma Centre for Women, Vadavalli.

According to Dr. Nandini, to treat infertility, essential oils like geranium and rose otto are used, to massage the lower abdominal area, to stimulate the ovaries and uterus; head massage with almond oil is also done. Once the essential oil particles are in the body, they have an effect on the mind, emotionally and psychologically.

She informs, “However, the biological characteristics and personal situation of each woman is different, so some women are able to conceive within two months and for some it might take one year. But one thing is for sure – there are positive results.”

Dr. M. Vinitha, who is practicing Naturopathy for the last four years at Shiva Shantha Mother and Child Health Centre says, “Till now more than 100 patients in the 25-35 years age group have got infertility treated with aromatherapy. Even though aromatherapy is costly, its benefits are life-long and the person doesn’t have to take any medicine to maintain it effects.”

Dr. Nandini points out, “While going for aromatherapy, always opt for a place with a certified doctor because supervision of a doctor is necessary in the selection of oil and massages.”