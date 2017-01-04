FLASH NEWS TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


Treatment proves effective for sick elephant

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The treatment provided by the Forest Department vets has proved effective for a tusker that was roaming near Pattisalai in Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, as officials claim that it has started responding well.

Forest Department officials, who came to know that a 15-year-old tusker was roaming sick in the area, attempted to treat the animal by giving it medicine in banana and green grass.

Initially, it was found that the dung of the animal was filled with parasites and the stomach of the pachyderm was bloated. In order to treat the parasites in its body, Forest Department Veterinarian N S Manoharan gave it deworming medicine mixed in water and food, which the animal consumed.

“The overall health of the animal improved as it is eating and defecating normally,” said an official.

Meanwhile, spotting the injured female elephant that was hit by a country made bomb last week became difficult as the animal had moved deep inside the jungle in the same range. Officials had earlier said that the animal’s injuries were grievous with its lower jaw badly injured.

“We had given treatment for its injuries by mixing medicine in water and food hoping the animal would consume it,” officials informed.

