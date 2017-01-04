Treatment proves effective for sick elephant

The treatment provided by the Forest Department vets has proved effective for a tusker that was roaming near Pattisalai in Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, as officials claim that it has started responding well.

Forest Department officials, who came to know that a 15-year-old tusker was roaming sick in the area, attempted to treat the animal by giving it medicine in banana and green grass.

Initially, it was found that the dung of the animal was filled with parasites and the stomach of the pachyderm was bloated. In order to treat the parasites in its body, Forest Department Veterinarian N S Manoharan gave it deworming medicine mixed in water and food, which the animal consumed.

“The overall health of the animal improved as it is eating and defecating normally,” said an official.

Meanwhile, spotting the injured female elephant that was hit by a country made bomb last week became difficult as the animal had moved deep inside the jungle in the same range. Officials had earlier said that the animal’s injuries were grievous with its lower jaw badly injured.

“We had given treatment for its injuries by mixing medicine in water and food hoping the animal would consume it,” officials informed.