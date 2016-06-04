Tree man on a mission

Coimbatore’s tree man Marimuthu Yoganathan has decided to launch an awareness campaign here on environmental conservation. As a first step he would start planting a sapling every day for the next one year till June 5, 2017.

About 1000 people are expected to participate in the programme tomorrow that would begin at 6 a.m. “Saplings would be given to every participant and pledge be administered. We want the event to be an eye-opener to the public on importance of Mother Nature and preserving greenery and protecting environment,” he said.