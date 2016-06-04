FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

Coimbatore


Tree man on a mission

Covai Post Network
June 4, 2016

Coimbatore’s tree man Marimuthu Yoganathan has decided to launch an awareness campaign here on environmental conservation. As a first step he would start planting a sapling every day for the next one year till June 5, 2017.

About 1000 people are expected to participate in the programme tomorrow that would begin at 6 a.m. “Saplings would be given to every participant and pledge be administered. We want the event to be an eye-opener to the public on importance of Mother Nature and preserving greenery and protecting environment,” he said.

Comments 4
"Hello there, I found your site by means of Google even as looking for a related matter, your website got here up, it looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks." [eebest8 back] - Dec 09, 2016
I appreciate you sharing this blog article. Much obliged. [http://subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
Awesome blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
Very informative blog article.Thanks Again. Want more. [bets10] - Feb 21, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS