Tribals promote tourism in Ponmudi

Kottayam: The Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) is playing a significant role in promoting tourism in Ponmudi near Thiruvanthapuram where sunrise and sunset is a fascinating spectacle.

They keep vigil and screen the vehicles due to which smuggling of alcohol and plastic articles to the area has been curtailed.

.

The VSS is an organistion consisting of tribals who are familiarised with the hilly area of the jungle.

It was the determination of the former DFO T Uma who transformed Ponmudi into a safe destination by getting rid of anti social elements.

This has helped attract large number of tourists to the region. Over 2.5 lakh families visited the region last year despite many short comings.

High cost of accommodation and food are the main issues haunting the tourists mainly coming from other States.

In the first place getting an accommodation in the facilities maintained by KTDC and PWD is very difficult.

Even if one gets it, the room costs over Rs 3,500.

The condition of the rooms is very bad. Non vegetarian food provided in the KTDC hotel is in the range of Rs 290 to Rs 360. Tea is Rs 24 and mineral water Rs 26.

Successive governments have been making claims of making tourism attractive, but nothing is seen on the ground.