FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Coimbatore


Tribunal directs auto dealer to pay Rs. 15.18 lakh compensation to accident victims’ kin

Covai Post Network
December 27, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal here today ordered an auto dealer to pay a compensation of Rs. 15.18 lakhs to the kin of two accident victims.

Accompanied by his wife Pounammal and grand-daughter Saraneswari (7), 52-year-old Nagaraj, resident of West Thiruppoonthuruthi village in Thiruvaiyaru taluk, was travelling in an auto on March 3, 2000. The auto driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle rammed against a roadside tree on the Aduthurai Main Road at Thiruvidaimarudur. Nagaraj and Saraneswari died on the spot.

Nagaraj’s wife Pounammal filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur praying direction to M/s Arasu Bajaj (auto dealer) to pay compensation.

In his verdict, Principal Sub-Judge Poorna Jaya Anand, directed Arasu Bajaj company to pay a compensation of Rs 10.18 lakh for the death of Nagaraj and Rs 5 lakh for the death of Saraneswari.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS