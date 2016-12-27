Tribunal directs auto dealer to pay Rs. 15.18 lakh compensation to accident victims’ kin

The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal here today ordered an auto dealer to pay a compensation of Rs. 15.18 lakhs to the kin of two accident victims.

Accompanied by his wife Pounammal and grand-daughter Saraneswari (7), 52-year-old Nagaraj, resident of West Thiruppoonthuruthi village in Thiruvaiyaru taluk, was travelling in an auto on March 3, 2000. The auto driver suddenly lost control and the vehicle rammed against a roadside tree on the Aduthurai Main Road at Thiruvidaimarudur. Nagaraj and Saraneswari died on the spot.

Nagaraj’s wife Pounammal filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur praying direction to M/s Arasu Bajaj (auto dealer) to pay compensation.

In his verdict, Principal Sub-Judge Poorna Jaya Anand, directed Arasu Bajaj company to pay a compensation of Rs 10.18 lakh for the death of Nagaraj and Rs 5 lakh for the death of Saraneswari.