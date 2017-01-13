Trisha urged to withdraw support for PETA

Members belonging to various Tamil outfits continued their protests against actress Trisha, a staunch supporter of PETA, an organisation that is behind the banning of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

A few even came out with ‘Kanneer Anjali’ (obituary) posters for her. The associations urged Trisha to withdraw her support to PETA.

“She was born and brought up here. She is earning through Tamil cinema, but she is speaking against our culture and tradition. If she fails to withdraw her support to PETA, we will boycott all her movies,” said a member of a student union.

Trisha, who began her career a decade ago, is doing lead roles in four films now.