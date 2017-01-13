FLASH NEWS TN Govt declares Jan 17th as Govt Holiday to celebrate MGR’s 100th birth anniversary Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova lose Sydney International final US Vice Prez Biden awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom Delhi declared free of bird flu after three months Amla becomes 8th batsman to score century in 100th Test Srinagar: Massive fire on Court road, near Lal Chowk. Several shops, 2 banks gutted in the fire. 18 fire tenders on spot

Coimbatore


Trisha urged to withdraw support for PETA

Covai Post Network
January 13, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Members belonging to various Tamil outfits continued their protests against actress Trisha, a staunch supporter of PETA, an organisation that is behind the banning of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

A few even came out with ‘Kanneer Anjali’ (obituary) posters for her. The associations urged Trisha to withdraw her support to PETA.

“She was born and brought up here. She is earning through Tamil cinema, but she is speaking against our culture and tradition. If she fails to withdraw her support to PETA, we will boycott all her movies,” said a member of a student union.

Trisha, who began her career a decade ago, is doing lead roles in four films now.

Comments 2
The puritan hated bear baiting, not because it gave pain to the bear, but because it gave pleasure to the spectators. Thomas Babington Macaulay [Dr P. J. Vasanthan] - Jan 14, 2017
The whole shebang is now boiling out to be the case of the puritan hating bear baiting not that it caused pain to the bear, but rather because it gave pleasure to the spectators! [Dr P. J. Vasanthan] - Jan 14, 2017
